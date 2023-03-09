78th annual Ultimate Sport Show casts a line in DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ultimate Sports Show returns to DeVos Place this weekend offering the latest fishing, hunting and camping gear as well as seminars, special events and features aimed to educate and entertain.

Four acres of displays are spread out including fishing boats, recreational destinations and outdoor gear.

Kids and families can enjoy the rock-climbing wall and the trout pond (with a fee of $7 benefitting Northern Little League). Another family feature is Dan Armitage’s “Kid’s Fishing Fun” seminars held on the 5000-gallon Hawg Trough, where kids can learn fishing facts.

The Timberworks Lumberjack Show is always a popular people pleaser and is returning this year. Attendees can watch these lumberjacks and lumberjills compete in spar-pole climbing, logrolling, chainsaw log cutting and even ax throwing.

The Woodland Wood Carvers has filled a room with everything from the life-like carvings to whimsical features. You can also take a walk down the aisle of antique lures, rods, reels, outboard motors—as well, anything vintage with fishing—with renowned collector Terry McBurney. You can also bring in your own collection and walk out with some extra cash.

Hunting and fishing seminars are also back this year, led by leaders in the outdoor sports arena.

Bass fishing favorites like Captain Wayne Carpenter and TV host Joe Thomas will share their secrets, along with walleye gurus such as Mark Romanack, Mark Martin and Lance Valentine. Captain Jake Romanack has seminars on salmon and steelhead throughout the weekend, as well as Roger Hinchcliff and Jim Bedford.

William T. Mangan will also be fly casting on the 110,000-gallon Lake Ultimate, and Richard Holm will be giving up the tips and tricks for catching the ever-popular perch. Captain Matt “Catfish” Firestein will be on hand as well.

The show will also feature a free Ultimate Walleye Clinic with TV hosts Mark and Captain Jake Romanack on Saturday, March 11. There will also be an Ultimate Bass Clinic on Saturday, March 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Captain Wayne Carpenter will host two hours of bass-fishing knowledge, which has a $25 fee collected beforehand.

Like to hunt? Check out Denny Geurink, host of the Outdoor Adventures TV, and Tom Richardson, who will be talking turkey and deer all four days.

Steve Francis, owner of Country Smoke House, will be processing a deer on site, while the folks from the Grand Rapids Steelheaders will be filleting fish caught from the trout pond throughout the show.

Once again, long-time radio broadcaster and avid outdoorsmen Tony Gates joins the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger (MSAH) in collecting food donations for God's Kitchen of Catholic Charities West Michigan and other community organizations on the opening day. Those who bring at least six non-perishable food items (cans or boxes) on Thursday, March 9th will receive one free admission ticket to the show. It is to be redeemed on Thursday only.

The first 250 people in line Thursday and Friday will receive a free Michigan-made commemorative Eppinger Daredevle spoon, while the first 250 on Saturday and Sunday will be given a pre-rigged K&E Bass Stopper worm (a Michigan-based lure).

On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., Jimmy Gretzinger and Jenny Olson from Michigan Out-of-Doors TV will interview the lucky hunters who have bagged some of the largest whitetail deer of the season as part of “Big Buck Night West”. This one-night show will be filmed for airing on the upcoming television program.

The Ultimate Sport Show started in 1946 as the West Michigan Sportland Boat Show in the Grand Center with less than 25,000 square feet of space. In the 1980s, the show was divided resulting in the Grand Rapids Boat Show and the Ultimate Sport Show-Grand Rapids.

Dates & Times:



Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 10 - 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 - 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person. It costs $12 for adults and $5 for children aged six to 14. Kids five and under are free.