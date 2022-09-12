7 vehicles, including a $70k Tesla damaged following single-car crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple vehicles were damaged at a used car dealership following a crash on Saturday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Grand Rapids Police said seven cars were damaged after a vehicle went off the road and into the parking lot of Autowest of Grand Rapids.

The business owner, Don Miller, said among the cars damaged was a $70,000 Tesla.

The surveillance video shows the vehicle flipping off the road and into the parking lot hitting vehicles.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) said they responded to the crash around 11:25 p.m. Saturday on 28th Street near Union Avenue SE.

Investigators said the vehicle went off the road near Checkers due to high speeds.

Pictures from AutoWest of Grand Rapids show some of the damage caused by the crash.

GRPD said the driver was taken into custody.

There were no reports of injuries.