6th Asian-Pacific Festival returns to Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation
Posted at 12:39 PM, May 10, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids will host its sixth annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival at Calder Plaza in June.

This two-day event aims to celebrate the Pacific Islander and Asian American communities in the West Michigan area.

The festival will run June 10-11 and feature cultural performances, demonstrations, youth activities, a marketplace, Asian food trucks/booths and much more.

“The festival educates, entertains and brings the entire community together to showcase the unique Asian-Pacific cultures and peoples that live right here in the Grand Rapids area and beyond,” said Ace Marasigan, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

This year’s festival includes more than 15 food vendors representing a wide variety of Asian-Pacific cuisine and brews created specifically for the festival.

Other events include morning yoga, a cultural fashion show and a Bollywood dance.

For a full list of scheduled events or to volunteer at the festival, click here.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public.

