6-year-old dies in water at Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — A family seeking relief from oppressive heat was struck by tragedy at a popular park in Kent County.

A six-year-old child who was with family members went missing in the water at Millennium Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Despite the effort of many to find the child, including a human chain by other park visitors, emergency crews discovered the child underwater.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the six-year-old was pronounced dead at the park.

The sheriff’s office says this is a reminder that water emergencies can happen in an instant.

