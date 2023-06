WALKER, Mich. — Thieves smashed the windows of six vehicles in Walker off Alpine Avenue Wednesday night.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the break-ins happened outside several hotels along River Ridge Drive.

We’re told more than one suspect was involved.

One Kia was stolen but was recovered nearby, police say.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

WPD reminds community members to lock their cars and refrain from keeping valuables inside of them.

