$5M state grant will help extend Grand Rapids municipal water to Cascade Twp. residents

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Hundreds of Cascade Charter Township residents whose well water has been contaminated by PFAS will be able to connect to the municipal water system of Grand Rapids thanks to a $5 million grant from the state.

Cascade applied for a Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction grant the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded to Grand Rapids to extend municipal water to more than 400 homes in the Trout Creek area of the township, according to a news release Thursday.

Through five sampling phases, EGLE identified PFAS contamination, indicating a need to pursue a long-term solution protective of public health through the extension of municipal drinking water to those impacted or potentially impacted in the Trout Creek area.

Their solution calls for expanding the water system’s service district in the township by extending mains and other system fixtures to connect up to 473 properties with residential wells to the portion of the city’s municipal water system that serves the township.

The first phase of the project – which is covered by the grant – will connect up to 256 homes.

Both municipalities have a retail service agreement that allows the city to operate within the township, where it already serves thousands of customers.

Grand Rapids city commissioners approved the grant agreement with EGLE during its regular meeting June 15.

Preliminary engineering work has begun on the project, which is expected to cost $13.2 million and be completed in two phases.

Final engineering will start when grant funds are forwarded from the state to the City of Grand Rapids.

Cascade Township hopes to break ground on the project in 2022, with an expected completion in 2023.

The township is working with the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, which is near the Trout Creek neighborhood, to secure the rest of the payment for the service expansion.