$5M makeover to add 4K projection, luxury seats at RiverTown movie theater

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Big changes are coming to Celebration Cinema at RiverTown Crossings thanks to a $5 million renovation project.

Moviegoers can look forward to a C PREMIUM auditorium complete with 4K laser projection, luxury heated recliners, expanded food options and a new façade, according to the Poag Development Group.

“On the heels of our more than $1.3 million investment in improvements at RiverTown Crossings, we are proud to share the looming renovation of our movie theatre in partnership with Studio C,” says CEO Josh Poag. “I personally love going to the movies, and we view movie theatres as critical anchors to our lifestyle centers. Thus, it was a priority for us to partner with Studio C on the renovations to Celebration Cinema to improve the movie-going experience at Rivertown Crossings to better serve our guests for years to come.”

The developer expects the C PREMIUM auditorium to be finished in May. The new seats will be added sometime over the summer.

The news comes after significant improvements were made to the mall’s outdoor landscaping, which included parking lot upgrades and repairs to the merry-go-round.

