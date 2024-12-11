RiverTown Crossings to receive $1.3M in repairs, improvements

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — RiverTown Crossings Mall will receive $1.3 million in repairs and improvements to the property.

Poag Development Group, which recently acquired the mall, announced the investment Tuesday.

The mixed-use development company says it plans to spruce up and add to the current landscaping, along with “significant” renovations along the parking lot.

“The mall needed significant repairs to get it back to our high standard of operating, and this investment is just the beginning of our grand revitalization plan for the property," says CEO Josh Poag. “The community has been extremely responsive to the positive changes happening at RiverTown Crossings, and we are very encouraged as we look toward the bigger vision of our revitalization efforts to drive traffic and community engagement in the years ahead.”

Poag tells us the mall will be redeveloped into a mixed-use facility consisting of retail space, restaurants, entertainment revenues and — possibly — hotel and residential areas.

