54th annual Start of Summer Celebration underway in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The 54th annual Start of Summer Celebration is underway in downtown Rockford!

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce says attendees can look forward to a wide variety of activities this weekend, including local beer tents, a carnival, duck race, food and craft vendors, fireworks, live entertainment and more.

“It's the biggest event that the Chamber puts on, and it's our way of just celebrating our community and giving back to everybody that's down here,” says Membership & Marketing Coordinator Megan Dean. “So we want to encourage everybody in the Rockford community and beyond to come out and just celebrate everything that we have going on this weekend.”

We’re told the festival has something people of all ages can enjoy.

Summer 2023 Celebration by WXMI on Scribd

Megan tells us children’s activities have a designated area on Main Street.

A shuttle service is running to help patrons get to where they need to go while the festival is in progress.

“That'll run on Friday evening from 5 to 11 and Saturday basically all day 10 a.m.–11 p.m.,” says Megan. “You can park at Family Fare in Rockford or at North Rockford Middle School, and they'll just drop you off right downtown and pick up every 30 minutes.”

The festival runs June 8–11.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube