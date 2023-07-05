4th of July celebrations triggering reminder of painful past for some veterans

WALKER, Mich. — We would not be able to celebrate Independence Day if it weren’t for the sacrifice of those who fought for our freedoms.

But for some, the holiday can be somewhat of a trigger.

George Thomas was born and raised in Walker. At just 19 years old, he served in the 23rd Infantry Division during the Vietnam War until December 1971.

FOX 17

“I was with an artillery battery in Vietnam. I saw quite a bit of combat, so it was pretty, pretty horrific for me and pretty sad for me,” he told FOX 17 Tuesday. “In Vietnam, I used different herbicides to kill the jungle so we can see the enemy and [the] enemy can see us. They also sprayed us, sprayed the fire bases…and we drank the water these chemicals were in, so we’re exposed to it.”

Agent Orange, along with other chemicals knows as “rainbow herbicides,” eventually took a toll on his health. Thomas has been using a feeding tube to eat since May 2019, and he will need it for the rest of his life.

“I came down with throat cancer ten years ago from those chemicals which affected my swallowing for the last ten years,” he said.

FOX 17

On top of that, Thomas suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, which makes the 4th of July far from a celebration for him.

“It reminds me of my combat in Vietnam and the sacrifices my friends and me [made] to serve this country, so it’s a painful, painful day for me,” Thomas explained. “Depressing for me, very depressing.”

Rather than watching fireworks, Thomas says he retreats to his room.

“Firecracker goes up, I want to hit the floor, and I have hit the floor before, even what, 50 years later,” he said. “I turn the TV up as loud as they can, put some earplugs on, listen to some classic rock music and just escape that. My dog and I, got a service dog here, my dog and I just escape. It’s overwhelming.”

FOX 17

Seven percent of all U.S. veterans will have PTSD at some point in their life, according to Veterans Affairs.

The VA suggests checking with guests or neighbors before hosting a 4th of July party that involves fireworks.

You could also consider safe alternatives. For example, if you know a veteran who could be spooked by loud noises, you could opt for sparklers instead of fireworks.

Because for Thomas and many other veterans, those fireworks mean much more than just an entertaining show.

“A day to remember the sacrifice our veterans have made for this country and for our freedom. Not to forget them,” he said. “And this is the birthday of the United States so don’t forget that.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube