ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford church is holding its 48th annual Harvest and Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar next weekend!

The event is scheduled to be held at Our Lady of Consolation Church and School on Saturday, Sept. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers say guests can expect food trucks, family-friendly activities, and vendors of all kinds.

Activities reportedly include pottery painting, cake walks, laser tag and more!

