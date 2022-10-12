40 guns, thousands in stolen property seized in Nelson Twp.

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seized dozens of firearms while investigating a series of burglaries in Kent County on Tuesday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 40 guns were confiscated during the execution of a search warrant on Oak Lane in Nelson Township.

We’re told thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property was also recovered.

Deputies say the seizure marks the crowning moment in an investigation that began in August following reports of break-ins at several storage units.

The suspects are described as a 30-year-old man and woman from Cedar Springs. The sheriff’s office says both have been lodged at the Kent County Jail. Authorities believe they are the culprits behind 15 burglaries.

KCSO says both suspects have been charged with breaking and entering; conducting a criminal enterprise; safe breaking; larceny of a firearm; and possessing a stolen financial transaction device.

The case remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

