4-year-old critical, 5-year-old hurt after Kentwood crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two kindergarten-age children are hurt after a car crash in Kentwood. Police say one is in critical condition.

Around 8:00 on Wednesday morning, police say two cars crashed near 60th Street and Wing Avenue.

At the scene, police found one car carrying a woman and two small children, with one of the children pinned inside the car.

Police and firefighters got the child out of the car and transported the child to a local hospital.

Both children in the car- a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old were sent to the hospital with injuries.

The 5-year-old is in fair condition, authorities say.

However, the 4-year-old child is critically injured.

The woman was not injured.

Police say this is not a considered a hit-and-run crash. Both vehicles were on scene, and both drivers were cooperative.

The Kentwood Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Traffic Bureau at 616-656-6561. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

