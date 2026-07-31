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3 people charged following Monday shooting death of Grand Rapids teen in Gaines Township

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office says 2 of the suspects were minors at the time and are being charged as adults
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FOX 17
GAINES TWP SHOOTING SCENE JULY 27.jpg
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KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against three people following the shooting death of an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man.

Monday, July 27th, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on 79th Street SE in Gaines Township. They had received an iPhone Crash Detection alert.

When they arrived, deputies found a car that crashed into a creek. The driver was found inside with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the gunshot came from outside the car.

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Law enforcement has identified the victim as 18-year-old Aaron Amarr Yarbrough-Gordon.

Previously, the Sheriff's Office said they had arrested a 17-year-old man.

But now, the Prosecutor's Office says Zaniyah Nelson, 18, who was 17 at the time of the offense, Amarianna Thomas, 18, and Kensavion Singer-Stephens, 17, all face several charges in connection with the shooting.

All three have been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

79th Street Scene

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Teen arrested after driver found shot dead in crashed vehicle

All are felony offenses that each carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The felony murder charge carries the additional penalty of life without parole.

Additionally, Singer-Stephens was also charged with one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, and using a weapon in the commission of a felony.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office says that both Singer-Stephens and Nelson were minors at the time of the crime, but given the serious nature, they are being charged as adults.

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There are no details at this time about when the suspects will next appear in court.

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