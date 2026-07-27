Kent County deputies investigate shooting after driver crashes into creek

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a driver was shot and crashed into a creek early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. near 79th Street in Gaines Township after receiving a crash alert from an iPhone.

Investigators say the driver had crashed into a creek after being shot, and believe that the bullet came from outside the vehicle. They are working to interview witnesses and determine what led up to the crash.

Authorities believe the shooter may still be in the area. Neighbors near the scene on 79th Street are being asked to shelter in place, though investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

