LOWELL, Mich. — Three families were displaced after a fire burned through a Lowell apartment building Friday afternoon.

The Lowell Fire Department (LFD) says the fire broke out at around 3 p.m. in the area of Segwun Avenue and Grand River Drive.

We’re told the fire started along the rear of the building and then spread to the roof. Strong winds contributed to the fire’s spread, fire officials explain.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube