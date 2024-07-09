3 arrested, but triggerman at large after shot fired in 28th Street hotel

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 3 people are in custody, but the suspected gun man who opened fire in a metro Grand Rapids hotel room remains on the run.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shot was fired inside the Red Roof Inn on 28th Street near I-96 in Cascade Township. Deputies were called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

Detectives found a single bullet casing in one of the hotel rooms, and recovered a firearm.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A gun recovered by the Kent County Sheriff's Office after a shot was fired inside the Red Roof Inn in Cascade Township.

Three arrests were made. Two people were taken on outstanding warrants, the other was arrested on unrelated charges. The Sheriff's Offices says it continues to look for the person who pulled the trigger.

Investigators say the shot is believed to have been fired during an altercation in the room. We've been told there is not a threat to the public.

Since the start of the year, the Kent County Sheriff's Office has investigated 84 weapons-related offenses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

