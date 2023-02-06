3 arrested after Amazon security reports suspects stealing from vehicles

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three teens were arrested after Amazon security reported seeing them stealing from unlocked vehicles.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on 68th Street SE in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Amazon security called to report several people stealing from cars in the lot.

The sheriff’s office says deputies set up around the parking lot and watched a silver vehicle driving slowly through the lot with two suspects on foot opening unlocked car doors.

When deputies closed in, they say the car drove off and the two suspects who were checking cars on foot ran off. One of the suspects who ran off was observed to be possibly carrying a pistol.

Deputies chased the vehicle that drove off until the suspect eventually stopped near 41st and Division. The driver then took off on foot, but deputies were able to take them into custody. Deputies say the vehicle they were driving had been stolen from Grand Rapids a few hours earlier.

Two suspects who ran away on foot were also taken into custody.

In all, a 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds were arrested.

