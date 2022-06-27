Watch Now
3 arrested after 5 vehicles stolen from Algoma Twp. dealership

Posted at 1:43 PM, Jun 27, 2022
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were arrested in connection to a larceny incident that resulted in five vehicles being stolen from a Kent County dealership last week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the cars were stolen from a dealership on 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township.

We’re told two 17-year-old Plainfield Township residents were taken into custody during the weekend, followed by a third suspect from Grand Rapids after a vehicular pursuit on I-96.

Deputies say a tip submitted through Silent Observer helped authorities track down the suspects.

READ MORE: Cars stolen from dealership used in dispensary break in and police chase

