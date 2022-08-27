28th Street Metro Cruise draws in hundreds of thousands from around the US

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The 17th Annual 28th Street Metro Cruise kicked off Friday afternoon in Kent County with plenty of activities for not only car lovers, but also for the whole family.

This 13-mile stretch of classic cars draws in hundreds of thousands of people each year, while bringing in millions of dollars for the local economy.

Organizers told FOX 17 Friday that the event started when M-6 was built as a way to bring people back to 28th Street.

What started as a simple idea quickly grew into one of the biggest weekends of the year, welcoming around 300,000 people from all over the country.

There are vendors, food trucks, bands, demonstrations, activities for the kids and much more.

If you missed out on the fun Friday and plan to head there Saturday, organizers have some advice.

“Come on out! If you want to cruise 28th Street, that’s great. Just plan on going real slow. You’re not going to get anywhere on 28th Street in a hurry on Metro Cruise Saturday, so come into the venues that you want to visit from the side streets,” Rich Wadsworth, Executive Director over the Metro Cruise for the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce, explained.

The Metro Cruise runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

