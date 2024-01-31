200+ acres in Kent Co. receives millions from state for development

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lowell Charter Township property along I-96 has been zoned for commercial development, but has sat bare for more than 30 years. Now, thanks to a state grant, that's about to change.

"I used to be a dairy farmer," Lowell Township Supervisor Jerry Hale said. "I enjoy looking at farmland, but this is just an area that has a much higher and better use than for farmland."

The commercial development of the 237-acre land parcel is one of 18 projects receiving funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's (MEDC) new Strategic Site Readiness Program.

Hale says the $17.5 million in state funding is just what the area needed, adding, "this grant will make it possible to develop the site, creating many good paying jobs. And that, in turn, will have a very positive effect on this whole area and other businesses in this area, including downtown Lowell."

"This is big," The Right Place Senior Director of Community Development Travis Alden added. "Not only because of the amount of grant funding that we were able to secure through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, but really, what it's going to mean for the eastern edge of Kent County."

The nearly $18 million from the state is about half of what the township needs for development.

The first phase includes extending the sewer system and building access roads.

The Right Place

"The vision has been, for many years, was to kind of plant the flag here in the community of Lowell, have some really great development happen here, create a lot of high quality jobs and create a lot of business opportunities," Alden explained.

Preliminary site plans for the property show both industrial and commercial use — including retail, hotels and restaurants. The plan also keeps the state carpool lot, but moves it to a different location.

Real estate signs are up as the township looks for buyers.

Alden says, with a one-and-a-half vacancy rate in West Michigan for manufacturing, the I-96/Alden Nash interchange is where businesses will want to be.

"There's such a demand for companies to be in West Michigan. Companies want to be here, and we just don't really have the sites and buildings to offer them to house them," Alden said. "The number of companies that we get inquiries for that want to be in West Michigan, we don't have a lot to offer them. So, this will give us a lot of really good space and inventory to kind of put that out there and say, 'okay, you want to be in West Michigan, here's a great spot for you.'"

The project team will hold several open houses for community members to learn more about this development. The following will happen at Lowell Charter Township Hall on Alden Nash Avenue SE:



Wednesday, January 31 — 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 1 — 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 7 — 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

