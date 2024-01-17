Watch Now
2 out-of-state men arrested for Cascade Twp. home invasion

Posted at 11:07 AM, Jan 17, 2024
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two out-of-state men are in custody for a home invasion in Cascade Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received a report Monday of cash, jewels and crowbars discovered inside a rental car after it was returned.

Investigation led deputies to arrest a 46-year-old Indiana man and a 19-year-old Illinois man at a Byron Township hotel, the department explains. They have since been taken to the Kent County Jail for first-degree home invasion and for possessing burglary tools.

We’re told there may be a third suspect involved.

Deputies say they recovered more valuables as well as screwdrivers and walkie-talkies that may be linked to other burglaries throughout West Michigan and outside the state.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with KCSO by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

