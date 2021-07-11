2 men shot overnight in Wyoming industrial-area parking lot

WYOMING, Mich. — Two men suffered gunshot wounds when a crowd gathered in the parking lot of an industrial complex early Sunday morning.

The shooter remains on the loose.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting at a gathering in a parking lot at an industrial complex in the 3900 block of Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that two men had been struck by gunfire and taken by a private vehicle to an area hospital.

One sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition later Sunday. The other suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.

The people in the parking lot left as the area as police arrived.

The shooter has not been identified and is still being sought.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Public Safety by calling (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer either by calling (616) 774-2345 or 1-866-774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

