2 juveniles facing charges in connection to teen who was dragged by vehicle

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two juveniles are facing charges in connection to a 17-year-old who was hospitalized with critical injuries after being dragged by a speeding vehicle in June.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident occurred June 15 before 2 p.m. when two groups of teenagers gathered near 20 Mile Road and Fruit Ridge Avenue in Tyrone Township.

We’re told one group sat inside a car while the other stood outside of it when the two groups started fighting over a transaction involving a vape pen.

Deputies say the car took off at high speeds, dragging one of the teens with it. The victim was subsequently found lying on the road and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Family members have since identified the victim as Colin Rogers.

Clay Rogers Photo of 17-year-old Colin Rogers.

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker says two juveniles are now facing charges in the care. One is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful use of an automobile and driving without a license. The other is charged with unlawful use of an automobile and tampering with evidence.

Since the two are charged as juveniles, their names are not being released.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube