CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Two people received burns after a Cutlerville mobile home caught fire Thursday.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Kenbrook Street, according to the Cutlerville Fire Department (CFD).

We’re told a nearby home also caught fire.

It’s not yet known what sparked the fire.

CFD credits fire departments from Wyoming and Kentwood for their assistance.

