2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion during Sparta business fire

SPARTA, Mich. — Two firefighters were hospitalized with heat exhaustion while responding to a business fire in Sparta Thursday morning.

The Sparta Fire Department (SFD) says crews were alerted to a fire that had broken out at Cascade Die Casting Group at around 11 a.m.

We’re told the fire started in the middle of the building and spread to the roof, which sustained significant damage.

SFD says the building is salvageable, however.

No workers were injured, but the extreme heat coupled with 70 pounds of gear caused two firefighters to seek hospital treatment for heat exhaustion, according to Sparta’s fire chief.

