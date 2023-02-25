2 burglaries at cannabis stores in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — Police are investigating a pair of break-ins at cannabis stores during the past three weeks.

At 4:51 a.m. Saturday, the Lowell Police Department responded to an alarm at the Joyology cannabis store in the 2300 block of West Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the front door had been broken and items stolen from inside the store.

Video evidence showed that five people in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu drove up to the front of the store, broke the door and entered the building.

The amount of loss suffered by the business is unknown.

This burglary occurred on the heels of a similar occurrence at 7:56 a.m. Feb. 3, when the Exclusive cannabis store in the 2300 block of West Main Street was broken into. In that burglary, two suspects armed with handguns entered through a broken window and stole an undetermined amount of products and cash.

Both break-ins are under investigation by Lowell Police.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Lowell Police Department by calling (616) 897-7123 or Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345.

