Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

2 burglaries at cannabis stores in Lowell

LOWELL POLICE 02252023.jpg
Lowell Police Department
Lowell Police are investigating two cannabis store break-ins during the past three weeks.
LOWELL POLICE 02252023.jpg
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 14:09:27-05

LOWELL, Mich. — Police are investigating a pair of break-ins at cannabis stores during the past three weeks.

At 4:51 a.m. Saturday, the Lowell Police Department responded to an alarm at the Joyology cannabis store in the 2300 block of West Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the front door had been broken and items stolen from inside the store.

Video evidence showed that five people in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu drove up to the front of the store, broke the door and entered the building.

The amount of loss suffered by the business is unknown.

This burglary occurred on the heels of a similar occurrence at 7:56 a.m. Feb. 3, when the Exclusive cannabis store in the 2300 block of West Main Street was broken into. In that burglary, two suspects armed with handguns entered through a broken window and stole an undetermined amount of products and cash.

Both break-ins are under investigation by Lowell Police.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Lowell Police Department by calling (616) 897-7123 or Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather