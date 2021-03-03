Menu

2 arrested after pursuit on I-196 in Kent County

Seth Van Ast
Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 09:30:06-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have been arrested after leading Kent County deputies and Michigan State Police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

It started just after 8 a.m. on I-196 when deputies say a black Kia Soul was seen driving erratically.

The sheriff's office says the driver struck a car, run someone off the road, and came close to hitting other cars.

The deputy ended up terminating the pursuit until the driver exited the highway at College Avenue and stopped at the College Hill Apartments.

We're told the deputy ended up stopping the suspects and and arresting both of them.

No word on what charges the two are facing if any.

