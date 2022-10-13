2 arraigned after string of break-ins in Kent County

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Cedar Springs residents are officially facing charges, the result of an investigation into a series of burglaries in Kent County

Ashley Trout and Edward Trout were both arraigned on Thursday.

The pair was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, as well as safe breaking, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering a building with intent, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device. Ashley Trout faces an additional charge for possession of meth.

We're told the Trouts were arrested on Tuesday by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a move that deputies called the crowning moment in months-long investigation into reports of break-ins at several storage units.

Deputies believe the Trouts are the culprits behind 15 burglaries.

While executing a search warrant on Oak Lane in Nelson Township, deputies say they also confiscated 40 guns.

The case remains under investigation.

