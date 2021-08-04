$1k reward offered for tips leading to arrest of man connected to vehicle burglaries, gun theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood resident is offering a reward through Silent Observer for information related to a nighttime burglary of a vehicle where a gun was stolen.

It happened about 12:15 a.m. on July 10 near 52nd Street and E. Paris, according to a news release Wednesday.

Police say the victim’s car was accidently left unlocked.

Kentwood police believe the same individual has been responsible for “many” break-ins of vehicles in the area.

Besides being caught on video in two locations on July 10 in Wildflower Creek, police think he’s also responsible for committing the same kind of crimes at:

3:54 a.m. on June 16 at Jamestown Drive SE

3:30 a.m. on June 11 at Pembroke Street SE

12:21 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Jamestown Drive SE

Sept. 23, 2020, at Bayham Drive SE

Sept. 17, 2020, at Rum Creek Drive SE

“This man needs to be stopped,” said Maurice Baker, the victim offering the $1,000 reward. “I am very concerned he has stolen a gun. People know who he is, he just needs to be identified because he has preyed on our community for such a long time. Even though he must realize he’s being videotaped, and outside lights are on, his boldness is very concerning.”

Kentwood police say they don’t know the man’s identity and the gun hasn’t been recovered yet.

Law enforcement agencies in Kent County have seen in increase in vehicle burglaries committed by different individuals.

Officials urge residents to lock up their vehicles and homes, light up homes and ask neighbors to do the same, and call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“Police would rather be called and not needed, than needed and not be called,” said Chris Cameron, executive director of Silent Observer.

Anyone with information on the thief’s identity is encouraged to contact Silent Observer anonymously at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.

The reward will be paid if a tip leads to the arrest of the thief.