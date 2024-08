KENTWOOD, Mich. — Have you seen this young man?

Kentwood Police tell FOX 17 Zander Williams was last seen on 52nd St SE near Kalamazoo Ave Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m.

Williams walked away wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and blue tennis shoes. He stands about 5'8" with brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observerat 616-774-234