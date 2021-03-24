17-year-old in hospital after shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old from Grand Rapids is in the hospital after a shooting incident in Wyoming.

Wyoming police responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting victim at a local hospital, according to a news release Wednesday.

Preliminary information led officers to a probable crime scene in the 2000 block of Greenfield SW.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 530-7300 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.