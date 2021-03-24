Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

17-year-old in hospital after shooting in Wyoming

items.[0].image.alt
File photo from past Fox 17 video
Wyoming Department of Public Safety to host open house
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:39:38-04

WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old from Grand Rapids is in the hospital after a shooting incident in Wyoming.

Wyoming police responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting victim at a local hospital, according to a news release Wednesday.

Preliminary information led officers to a probable crime scene in the 2000 block of Greenfield SW.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 530-7300 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time