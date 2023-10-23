17-year-old in custody following break-in at Gaines Twp. tobacco shop

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen is in custody after a break-in at a Gaines Township tobacco shop early Monday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident happened near Kalamazoo Avenue and Marketplace Drive at around 2 a.m.

We’re told two suspects were spotted running out the back when a responding deputy showed up minutes after the alarm.

Authorities say the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety helped track and apprehend a 17-year-old male.

The other suspect remains at large as investigators work to uncover leads.

KCSO says pry marks were discovered at a nearby business.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

