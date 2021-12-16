17-year-old faces charges after accidently shooting brother while hunting: sheriff's office

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges Thursday against a 17-year-old accused of shooting his sibling while hunting earlier this week.

The teen faces careless discharge of a firearm causing injury charges for the incident that happened on the evening of Dec. 13, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called about 6 p.m. to a Solon Township home and learned that a 12-year-old boy had gone into the wooded area to call his sibling in for dinner.

He was shot when the 17-year-old mistook the boy for a deer and shot him with a rifle, deputies said.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where authorities described his condition as stable as of Thursday morning.

This case will be held in juvenile court.

