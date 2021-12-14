Kent County Sheriff's Office: 12-year-old shot by brother in hunting accident

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies say a 17-year-old accidentally shot his younger brother while hunting on Monday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Solon Township just after 6 p.m. on Monday for a hunting accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old was hunting from a tree stand when his 12-year-old brother entered the wooded area to call him for dinner.

Deputies say the 17-year-old mistook his sibling for a deer and shot him with a rifle.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.