15-year-old killed in crash northwest of Greenville

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen died after a crash that happened just hours before the end of 2024.

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a small sedan on Tuesday. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was headed north on Lincoln Lake Avenue before making a sudden u-turn at the intersection with 17 Mile Road.

A vehicle traveling behind the sedan crashed into it. The 15-year-old boy from Grand Rapids was the only one injured.

The sedan was driven by a 16-year-old from Gowen with a 17-year-old from Greenville as another passenger. The other vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old woman from Holland.

The crash remains under investigation.

