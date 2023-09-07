15-year-old arrested for bomb threat directed at Lowell High School

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lowell teen has been charged for issuing a bomb threat earlier this week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the threat, which targeted Lowell High School, was uploaded Sunday night to Instagram.

We’re told a school resource officer was alerted to the threat on Tuesday morning. Authorities narrowed down the suspect in under six hours.

The 15-year-old boy is not a student at Lowell Public Schools.

Thursday morning, a juvenile petition was authorized for one count of issuing a false report or threat involving a harmful device, according to KCSO.

Deputies wish to remind the public all threats cause disruption and drain resources, adding the department will take all threats seriously.

