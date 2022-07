KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy has died after a crash on I-96 in Kent County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened between Whitneyville Avenue and Morse Lake, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

MSP says one of them, a 14-year-old boy, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night.

Troopers extend their sympathies to the boy’s family.

