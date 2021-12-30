14 toy poodles rescued from vacant Kent County home

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter rescued 14 toy poodles after they were found in a vacant home in Kent County.

The toy poodles were found in a long-vacant home in Solon Township, just northwest of Cedar Springs, on December 19.

The Kent County Animal Shelter says a passerby called after they heard noise coming from the house.

The dogs had matted hair, long nails and were malnourished, the shelter says.

According to the shelter, food for the dogs was found in the house but they didn’t have access to water.

The shelter says it appears someone was taking care of the dogs occasionally, but not adequately, and they aren’t sure how often that person came by to care for them.

The owner of the home says they didn’t know the dogs were there and that no one was supposed to be in the home.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is investigating to figure out who owned the toy poodles.

