West Michigan bird rescue takes in hundreds of surrendered parakeets from Detroit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A West Michigan bird rescue has taken in hundreds of parakeets after a man surrendered them before Christmas to an animal rescue in Detroit.

Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab is now housing around 290 of the over 800 parakeets that went to four different locations throughout Michigan.

CHECK THIS OUT: Around 290 of the 800 parakeets surrendered by a man to a #Detroit animal rescue before Christmas have been taken in by a #BattleCreek bird rehab and rescue to get them ready for adoption. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/N52L9DBGYT — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) December 29, 2021

The rescue, located in Battle Creek, is rehabbing the birds and getting them ready for adoption.

"They're basically the bunnies of the bird world. You can easily have one pair create over 100 birds in a year without even really trying," said Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab Founder Shannon Kramer.

That is exactly what happened to one man out of the Detroit area. His son realized what was going on and contacted the Detroit Animal Welfare Group to take them.

He first dropped off 497 and then brought 336 more, totaling 833 parakeets.

"The pictures that I saw, they didn't have any purchased toys. There, it was dark and all they had were breeding boxes, so literally their only job, the only thing that they had to do was to breed," said Kramer.

Birds and Beaks was one of four locations to take some in — getting them vetted, checking them for diseases and nursing them back to good health, all of which is expected to cost thousands of dollars.

"We have some that are missing feathers. We have some with, like, head injuries and it could have been just removing them or it could be chronically, you know, some of them have malformed beaks," said Kramer.

The bird rescue and rehab is now a temporary shelter to around 550 birds, most of them in search for a home. Kramer wanted to remind people that they're a ton of work.

"You have to be willing to spend the time with them and make them part of your family. Handle them, give them enrichment, give them proper housing, which is a big flight room; they're born to fly," said Kramer.

Those are all requirements the rescue wants people who are interested in bringing the parakeets into their homes to know.

And for those who might already have birds, Kramer is asking the community not to shame anyone who may need help.

"That gentleman reached out for help. He very quickly, you know, easily could have not reached out for help, and he chose to do that, and we want to reward that by giving him that help and letting others know if you need help. We will help you; we're not going to judge you. We're here for you, but you have to reach out to us," said Kramer.

If you're interested in helping the rescue with the costs associated in taking care of the parakeets, you can call Jolly Road Vet at (517) 977-1095 to put money towards the veterinarian bill or click here to donate to the rescue directly.

If you're interested in adopting some of the parakeets or other birds, you can click here to fill an application.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube