105 bicycles gifted to Kenowa Hills elementary students

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Dozens of children at a Kenowa Hills Public Schools elementary school came home with brand-new bicycles Wednesday! In many cases, it was their first.

A total of 105 bicycles were delivered to Alpine Elementary, one for every first- and second-grade student.

And they received the necessary safety equipment to go with them.

The bikes were hand built by Perrin Brewing Company, assembled by several dozen volunteers. Some of them were teachers and staff!

“Just shows how much they care for their students because they were there helping build this for their students,” says Can’d Aid Treads & Trails Ambassador Jeff Lenosky. “So I gotta give a lot of props to them to show up on a day on a time after working hours on their own time to come help their own students.”

The donations were made possible by Can’d Aid and the Yasso Game On Foundation.

“The timing for the donation couldn't be better,” Lenosky adds. “It's right when the weather's getting better. They want to go hit the trails or hit the roads with their friends. So we're just excited to give these kids an avenue to get out and get active.”

They intend to provide 1,200 bicycles to children throughout the U.S. this year.

