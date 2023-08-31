COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Around 100 students came together Thursday to help clean up a neighborhood damaged by severe weather and an EF-1 tornado that swept through the area a week prior.

100 high school students volunteer to help with storm cleanup

“I’m encouraged by some, some kids that maybe don’t always like school, but they really like to be here,” Kendra Beasley, a Comstock Park Public Schools social worker, said.

The Comstock Park High School students made sure to find the time to help others— many of whom are people they don’t even know.

“Well, it’s like good to build a good sense of community, like, with the school and the people that, like, need help cleaning up their community,” Rory Mehren, a student, said. “We’re here with, like, at elderly people’s houses and, like, people who are disabled. We’re just cleaning up their yard so that we can, or so, that they don’t have to.”

FOX 17

The cleanup from last Thursday’s storms continues throughout Kent County and many other places around the state of Michigan.

Some of the students who volunteered Thursday were even impacted directly.

District officials say they’re proud of these students for taking initiative and giving back to their community.

FOX 17

“I think high schoolers get a bad rap. I think because they’re trying to figure out this world, and I think this is just showing that they, they’ve got so much good inside of them,” Beasley added.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube