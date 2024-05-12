1 woman injured in shooting at car meetup in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One woman is injured after she was hit by a bullet at a car meetup in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to calls of a "ruckus" near Steelcase at 36th Street SE and Eastern Avenue.

Police found 100 to 200 cars doing burnouts, blocking streets and firing off rounds. There were two groups of people from Detroit and Grand Rapids, according to officers on scene.

GRPD says one adult female was injured by a bullet that went through one of the passenger windows and the headrest and grazed her. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.