1 killed & 2 hurt in Grattan crash on Saturday morning

Kent County Sheriff's Office
The scene of Saturday's deadly crash in Grattan Township.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 23, 2023
GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died and two others were injured in an accident Saturday.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car collision at the intersection of Lincoln Lake Road and Six Mile Road NE. The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Six Mile and ran the stop sign at Lincoln Lake, where the car collided with a Buick Enclave northbound on Lincoln Lake.

The Impala's driver — a 46-year-old woman from Belding —was pronounced dead at the scene. The Enclave's driver — a 54-year-old woman — and a passenger in that SUV — a 77-year-old woman — were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

