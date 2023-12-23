1 killed & 2 hurt in Grattan crash on Saturday morning

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died and two others were injured in an accident Saturday.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car collision at the intersection of Lincoln Lake Road and Six Mile Road NE. The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Six Mile and ran the stop sign at Lincoln Lake, where the car collided with a Buick Enclave northbound on Lincoln Lake.

The Impala's driver — a 46-year-old woman from Belding —was pronounced dead at the scene. The Enclave's driver — a 54-year-old woman — and a passenger in that SUV — a 77-year-old woman — were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

