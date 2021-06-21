1 in serious condition after pickup truck, semi collide in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after a Monday morning crash in Kentwood involving a pickup truck and a semi.

Kentwood police and fire units responded about 8:55 a.m. to the 3000 block of Breton Road SE, according to a news release.

The Kentwood Police Department says the pickup truck was traveling south on Breton Road when it collided with a semi-truck leaving a nearby business.

The driver of the pickup was pinned in his vehicle and, once removed, was transported to Spectrum Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the semi was not injured.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.