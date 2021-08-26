1 in custody after reports of man with gun in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was taken into custody after Kentwood police responded to a call regarding someone brandishing a handgun inside a vehicle.

It happened about 7:10 a.m. Thursday near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in Kentwood, according to a news release.

An officer found a vehicle matching the description near the 5300 block of Kelloggswoods Dr. SE.

When the officer approached the vehicle, a man fled a foot, Kentwood police said.

Local schools were notified and put on lockdown.

Officers from the Kentwood Police Department, along with other local agencies, found the man near Kelekent SE.

The man, in his 30s, was taken into custody.

Officers found a handgun “in a nearby area.”

Police say there is no further danger to the public.