1 dead following motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, driver to be charged with felony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is dead and another has been arrested following a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers responded to Cesar E Chavez Ave SW and B St SW shortly after midnight.

Police said four occupants from the vehicle fled the scene, but in a coordinated effort with the Michigan State Police's helicopter, officers were able to find the driver and one of the passengers.

The motorcycle operator, a 21-year-old man from Wyoming died at the scene.

The vehicle's driver was an 18-year-old man, with ties to Oklahoma. He was treated at a local hospital and will be taken to jail and charged with a felony.

The case remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Thompson by phone at (616) 456-3320 or by email athompspn@grcity.us or Ofc. Kohl by phone at (616) 456-4513 or by email at tkohl@grcity.us.