1 dead following motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, driver to be charged with felony

Grand Rapids Police are investigating Saturday's serious shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE and Neland Avenue SE.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 08:43:02-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is dead and another has been arrested following a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers responded to Cesar E Chavez Ave SW and B St SW shortly after midnight.

Police said four occupants from the vehicle fled the scene, but in a coordinated effort with the Michigan State Police's helicopter, officers were able to find the driver and one of the passengers.

The motorcycle operator, a 21-year-old man from Wyoming died at the scene.

The vehicle's driver was an 18-year-old man, with ties to Oklahoma. He was treated at a local hospital and will be taken to jail and charged with a felony.

The case remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Thompson by phone at (616) 456-3320 or by email athompspn@grcity.us or Ofc. Kohl by phone at (616) 456-4513 or by email at tkohl@grcity.us.

