1 dead, 2 hurt after fiery Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. — One person died and two others were hurt after a fiery crash, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of South Division Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say two vehicles crashed into each other before one of them hit a utility pole and caught on fire.

The Wyoming Fire Department was able to put out the fire quickly, but a passenger in the car, a 35-year-old Wyoming woman, died at the scene.

Police say two other people involved in the crash had minor injuries.

They say both drivers stayed at the scene to talk with investigators, and neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Now, the Wyoming Police Accident Investigation and Forensic Science Units are working to investigate the cause of the crash.

