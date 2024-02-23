Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

1 dead, 2 hurt after fiery Wyoming crash

Wyoming Police 07012023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Wyoming Police 07012023
Posted at 6:12 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 18:12:50-05

WYOMING, Mich. — One person died and two others were hurt after a fiery crash, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of South Division Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say two vehicles crashed into each other before one of them hit a utility pole and caught on fire.

The Wyoming Fire Department was able to put out the fire quickly, but a passenger in the car, a 35-year-old Wyoming woman, died at the scene.

Police say two other people involved in the crash had minor injuries.

They say both drivers stayed at the scene to talk with investigators, and neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Now, the Wyoming Police Accident Investigation and Forensic Science Units are working to investigate the cause of the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book