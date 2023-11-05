Watch Now
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on US-131 in Kent Co.

Posted at 10:15 PM, Nov 04, 2023
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Michigan State Police is currently on scene investigating a deadly crash on US-131.

Troopers responded to northbound US-131 between West River Drive and Post Drive before 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to their initial report, investigators believe a car ran off the road and into the median where it hit a tree.

State police say the driver, an 82-year-old man from Petoskey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 80-year-old woman was in the car when it crashed, and she suffered only minor injuries.

It’s not yet clear what exactly led up to the crash; however, troopers are still on scene investigating.

