CALEDONIA, Mich. — More than 1,500 energy customers in Caledonia will experience service disruptions Monday night.

Consumers Energy says the power must be shut off for equipment to be repaired. This is expected to start at 10 p.m.

We’re told the outage will impact residents south of 84th Street, west of the Thornapple River, north of 108th Street and east of Patterson Road.

Refer to the map below:

Consumers Energy

View Consumers Energy’s outage map for updates.

